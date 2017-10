ఒళ్లంతా కత్తిపోట్లు.. గుండెలో దిగిన కత్తి! అయినా నడుచుకుంటూ ఆసుపత్రికెళ్లాడు..

International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

A New York man was stabbed in the heart and managed to walk to the hospital with the blade still in his chest. Police say 35-year-old Mohamed Ramirez was stabbed in the heart around 10 p.m. Monday night, and managed to walk five blocks to Elmhurst Hospital to check himself in, CBS New York reports. Throughout the day detectives poured over surveillance video from cameras outside the apartment complex where the stabbing happened. The crime shocked residents near the Elmhurst Gardens apartment complex in Queens.