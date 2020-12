టన్నెల్ ఎఫైర్ ... ప్రేయసి కోసం సొరంగమే తవ్విన ప్రియుడు.. రెడ్ హ్యాండెడ్ గా పట్టుకున్న మొగుడు

English summary

A Mexican man named Alberto built a long tunnel to his girlfriend's home. He was having an affair with the woman and was caught by her husband.Alberto successfully built a long tunnel; which directly connected his home to his girlfriend's home. Alberto and his girlfriend are from Tijuana neighbourhood of Villas del Prado 1. The construction of this tunnel was supposedly done when the woman's husband, Jorge was doing his job. Alberto and his girlfriend regularly met when Jorge was away from home for work.The affair was exposed when Jorge came earlier than usual and caught the couple red-handed.