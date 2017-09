తల్లడిల్లుతున్న మెక్సికో.. భూకంపం దెబ్బకు 225 మంది మృతి, శిథిలాల కింద ఇంకెందరో?

International

Ramesh Babu



Desperate rescue workers scrabbled through rubble in a floodlit search on Wednesday for dozens of children feared buried beneath a Mexico City school, one of hundreds of buildings wrecked by the country's most lethal earthquake in a generation. The magnitude 7.1 shock killed at least 225 people, nearly half of them in the capital, 32 years to the day after a devastating 1985 quake. The head of Mexico's national civil defense agency, Luis Felipe Puente, posted a tweet saying 94 are known dead in Mexico City, 71 in Morelos state, 43 in Puebla, 12 in the State of Mexico, four in Guerrero and one in Oaxaca.