అయ్యో.. ఒక్క ట్వీట్ ఎంత పనిచేసింది.. కిరీటం వచ్చినట్టే వచ్చి..

The winner of Turkey’s national beauty pageant was Friday forced to hand back her crown hours after winning, over a tweet relating to the failed coup that was deemed offensive. Itir Esen, 18, won Miss Turkey 2017 during a ceremony in Istanbul on Thursday night and was going to represent the country in the Miss World competition in China. But organisers said would not be possible after they discovered an “unacceptable” tweet Esen sent around the first anniversary of the July 15, 2016 coup attempt aimed at ousting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. In the tweet, she compared the blood shed in her menstrual cycle with that of the 249 people who lost their lives during the failed coup and are now celebrated in Turkey as martyrs. “I am having my period this morning to celebrate the July 15 martyrs’ day. I am celebrating the day by bleeding on behalf of our martyrs’ blood,” she wrote. Organisers said they had seen the tweet after the beauty contest’s results were announced and had to hold an hours-long meeting to verify the post.