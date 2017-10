ర్యాంప్ పై క్యాట్ వాక్ చేస్తూ.. కుప్పకూలిన రష్యన్ మోడల్! కోమాలోకి వెళ్లిపోయి...

International

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

A 14-year-old model who collapsed and died moments before she was due on the catwalk was suffering from "utter exhaustion", doctors have said. Vlada Dzyuba, from Russia, was on a three-month assignment in China after being recruited by an agency. According to reports she was on a "slave labour" contract without medical insurance. Her mother said Vlada had told her she was constantly tired but was too afraid to go to hospital. She had been taking part in a gruelling 13-hour Asian fashion show in Shanghai when she collapsed and fell into a coma. She never regained consciousness, dying two days later, say reports.