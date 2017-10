అమెరికాకు మరో ముప్పు! తరుముకొస్తున్న నేట్ హరికేన్, లూసియానాలో ఎమర్జెన్సీ..

International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Tropical Storm Nate was upgraded Friday at 11:30 p.m. ET to a Category 1 hurricane with estimated maximum winds of 75 mph, the National Hurricane Center announced. Nate's location was about 95 miles WNW of the western tip of Cuba, and about 495 miles SSE of the mouth of the Mississippi River. It was moving at NNW at 22 mph, the National Hurricane Center said. "An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft just penetrated the center of Nate and reported the hurricane-force winds," read the National Hurricane Center bulletin.