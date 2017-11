అమెరికా మరింత రెచ్చగొట్టింది.. ఇక ఆపేది లేదు: తాజా ఆంక్షలపై కిమ్ జాంగ్ ఉన్ ఫైర్!

International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

North Korea on Wednesday called U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to relist it as a state sponsor of terrorism a "serious provocation" that justifies its development of nuclear weapons. In the country's first public response to its return to the American blacklist, the official Korean Central News Agency said North Korea has no connection to terrorism and does not care "whether the U.S. puts a cap of 'terrorism' on us or not." It said the U.S. action shows North Korea should continue to "keep the treasured nuclear sword in our hands more tightly" to protect itself from American hostility.