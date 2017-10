అమ్మో.. కిమ్! కొంప ముంచేలాగే ఉన్నాడు, క్షిపణుల తరలింపును పసిగట్టిన అమెరికా శాటిలైట్లు!

International

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

US satellites captured images of missiles mounted on transport erector launchers (TELs) being moved out of a hangar to locations near the capital, Pyongyang. Experts believe the nuclear state is planning a fiery response to the US deployment of a carrier strike group and nuclear–powered submarine on the Korean Peninsula. It comes just days after the United States sent bombers to fly over the Peninsula – despite Kim Jong-un saying he would shoot any aircraft out of the sky. A source said: ”The North may carry out a simultaneous launch of ICBM and IRBM within a few days in protest against the US’s show of military might.”