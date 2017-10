ఆపిల్ కు మళ్లీ నిరాశే.. ప్రత్యేక రాయితీలపై తేల్చేసిన కేంద్రం

International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The government will not be able to extend tax and duty related concessions to iPhone maker Apple under the new indirect tax regime as the effort is to promote Make in India and not imports, an official source said. "We have already hiked customs duty on smartphone and imports of its parts. So, it is clear that we do not want to encourage imports and rather encourage Make in India. "With the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in place, giving separate exemptions to anyone is not possible," the government source said. Cupertino-based iPhone and iPad manufacturer Apple has sought certain concessions for setting up manufacturing unit in India.