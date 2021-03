పాక్-భారత్ బంధం ఇంకాస్త తియ్యగా -చక్కెర, పత్తి, మరో 21 వస్తువులపై నిషేధం ఎత్తివేత -మోదీకి ఇమ్రాన్ లేఖ

English summary

Pakistan on Wednesday allowed the country's private sector to import white sugar from India, signalling the revival of suspended trade tied between the two neighbours. The news came amidst a series of diplomatic overtures to thaw ties between the two nations. The latest decision came a day after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote to his counterpart Narendra Modi underlining the primacy of the Kashmir issue for Pakistan and calling for the creation of an enabling environment for "result-oriented dialogue" with India.