ముందు అలా .. తర్వాత ఇలా ... టీవీ చానెళ్లకు అడ్డంగా దొరికిన గపూర్

it has been a difficult day for Pakistan. Not only has it been busy in denying any damage caused by India's airstrike on Jaish-e-Mohammed's (JeM) biggest training camp in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it also issued bizarre warnings and promises on the social media. "The Indians have been making this huge hue and cry over how they have carried out the airstrike. Don't these monkeys need to be shut down? And properly?" the reporter asked. Ghafoor said, "I'll use your words. We will shut these monkeys down. And not the way they do it. Not through lies. We will do and let the whole Pakistan and the entire world know."