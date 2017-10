షాకింగ్: ఆ జర్నలిస్టు తల, రెండు కాళ్లు.. ఓ బ్యాగులో దొరికాయి!

International

Danish police investigating the murder of the Swedish journalist Kim Wall have found body parts, including her decapitated head. The freelance journalist was last seen alive on 10 August when she went to interview the inventor Peter Madsen, who has been charged with her murder. Wall’s dismembered torso washed ashore 12 days after she boarded Madsen’s homemade submarine for the interview. The police investigator Jens Møller Jensen said divers had found Wall’s head and legs, as well as her clothes and a knife, in plastic bags with “heavy metal pieces” to make them sink. The bags were found on Friday near where her naked torso was found on 22 August, near the coast of Copenhagen. Wall’s arms are still missing. A police spokesman told reporters there were no fractures on Wall’s cranium. The cause of death has yet to be established.