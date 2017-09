మరీ ఇంత యంగ్ గా.. ఎలా? మహిళను ఎయిర్ పోర్టులో ఆపేసిన సిబ్బంది!

International

Singer Natalia Dzenkiv was shocked when she was stopped by passport control officials and questioned her about her age. The singer who is better known as Lama was travelling home from Turkey when the customs officials asked her questions to confirm her age. Natalia Szenkiv of pop/rock band Lama was questioned as the customs officials felt she looked too young for her age. While she is 41-year-old, her youthful looks made the officials suspicious. They suspected her to be using someone else passport and hence interrupted her before the flight. Natalia’s looks convinced the officials that she was 20 years younger to her real age and hence created the frustration.