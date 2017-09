సుష్మా స్వరాజ్ పై.. ట్రంప్ కుమార్తె ప్రశంసల జల్లు

International

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Sushma Swaraj, the external affairs minister, held meetings with Ivanka Trump, the advisor and daughter of US president Donald Trump,and the prime ministers of Bhutan and Bangladesh on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting on Tuesday. Ivanka Trump, who will lead the American delegation to November’s Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad, wrote in a tweet that she and Swaraj discussed women’s entrepreneurship and workforce development in their countries. In another tweet, Trump described Swaraj as “accomplished and charismatic”.