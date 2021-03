షాకింగ్: మట్టల ఆదివారం నాడు చర్చి వద్ద ఆత్మాహుతి దాడి -ఇండోనేషియాలో టెర్రరిస్టుల ఘాతుకం -భారీగా బాధితులు

English summary

A suspected suicide bomber blew up outside a Catholic church in the Indonesian city of Makassar on Sunday, wounding some people on the first day of the Easter Holy Week, police and a witness said. The congregation had been inside the church on the island of Sulawesi at the time of the explosion, South Sulawesi police spokesman E. Zulpan told Reuters. He said it was unclear whether body parts at the scene were only from the attacker.