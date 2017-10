షాకింగ్: ఐఫోన్ కోసం కన్యత్వాన్నే వేలానికి పెట్టింది.. చివరికి...

International

A teenage girl who claimed to be auctioning off her virginity in return for an iPhone 8 was taught a terrifying lesson. The 17-year-old is reported to have posted her 'offer' in an online forum, where she said she would give up her virginity for a cash payment of around £2,300.But her post was discovered by a vlogger who hosts a show, and they set up an interview with the unsuspecting teen, known as Xiao Chen.Footage posted by vlogger Nana, 21, shows the pair meeting in a tea house, where Xiao Chen explains that one of her friends slept with a wealthy stranger and earned "easy" money. The girls claims she wants to order to buy the new iPhone 8 - which all her friends have - although several people have said the footage is fake.