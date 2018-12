డోన్ట్ మిస్ : గురువారం ఆకాశంలో కనువిందు చేయనున్న ఉల్కాపాతం..ఎన్నింటికంటే..?

International

There is no meteor shower in 2018 that will light up the sky more brilliantly than December's Geminid meteor shower. Yes, there are showers that are arguably better because they have plenty of meteors and land in a warm month like the Perseids but there isn't a shower that can rival the number of meteors the Geminids will cast across the sky. For that reason, it's an absolute must-see for stargazers.The Geminids will peak the night of Thursday, December 13 through the morning of Friday, December 14 with between 120 and 160 meteors per hour.