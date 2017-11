ప్రపంచంలోనే ఆమె అత్యంత దురదృష్టవంతురాలు: ట్రంప్

International

Crooked Hillary Clinton is the worst (and biggest) loser of all time. She just can’t stop, which is so good for the Republican Party. Hillary, get on with your life and give it another try in three years!

President Donald Trump and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are at it again. Trump lashed out at his former rival on Saturday, calling Clinton "the worst (and biggest) loser of all time," after the ex-Democratic nominee made pointed criticisms in a series of interviews about Trump's political and moral legitimacy. The president tweeted: "Give it another try in three years," in an apparent attempt to bait Clinton to run for president again.