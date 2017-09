200 మంది భారత-అమెరికన్లకు.. ట్రంప్ దీపావళి విందు

International

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

It's US President Donald Trump's first Diwali in the White House and carrying on with the Obama-era tradition, he will host a dinner on the occasion for 200 Indian-Americans at 1600, Pennsylvania Avenue. The Indian-American community in the US hopes that Trump will address some visa-related issues with community members during this dinner.In fact, the community is hoping Trump will also consider their request that he address a rally in Chicago for around 15,000 Indian Americans, said Shalabh Kumar, Trump supporter and founder of the 'Republican Hindu Coalition'. In June, Trump famously ended a decades-long White House tradition of celebrating Ramzan with an 'iftar' dinner, so there were some apprehensions in the Indian-American community whether the Diwali dinner too would be cancelled.