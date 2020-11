షాకింగ్:7 కోట్ల ఓట్లతో ట్రంప్ గెలుపు! -తుపాకులు, స్ప్రే,బ్యాట్లతో దాడులు-అమెరికాలో తీవ్రమైన అల్లర్లు

English summary

I WON THE ELECTION, GOT 71,000,000 LEGAL VOTES, says us president donald trump on latest tweet. pro-Trump citizens have taken to the streets, claiming that President Trump had won re-election, refusing to accept a race that has been called by ever major poll. Pro-Trump, right-wing groups using pepper spray on people and attacking vehicles with baseball bats. meanwhile With Biden's victory safely in the bag, cities across America have erupted in joy.