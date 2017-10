నోటిదూలతో లేనిపోని తలనొప్పి.. మరో వివాదంలో చిక్కుకున్న ట్రంప్!

International

The mother of fallen U.S. Army Sgt. La David Johnson said last Wednesday that during a call with her son’s widow, Myeshia Johnson, President Donald Trump said the soldier “knew what he signed up for.” Trump has since denied he said those words and told members of the Senate Finance Committee, “I had a very nice conversation with the woman, with the wife, who sounded like a wonderful woman. I didn’t say what that congresswoman said. Didn’t say it at all, she knows it.” The initial account from Johnson’s mother, Cowanda Jones-Johnson, was first described by Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Florida, last Tuesday.