మనుషులపైనే కాదు జంతువులపైనా కరోనా పంజా .. కరోనా సోకి రెండు తెల్లపులి పిల్లల మృతి

Two 11-week-old white tiger cubs that died in a Pakistani zoo last month appear to have died of Covid-19, officials said. The cubs died in the Lahore Zoo on January 30, four days after beginning treatment for what officials thought was feline panleukopenia virus, a disease that zoo officials said is common in Pakistan and targets cats' immune system. But an autopsy found the cubs' lungs were badly damaged and they were suffering from severe infection, with pathologists concluding they died from Covid-19.