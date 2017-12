కొత్త వివాదం: ఇజ్రాయెల్ రాజధాని జెరూసలేమే, మా గుర్తింపు దానికే: ట్రంప్

International

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

President Trump plans to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move the American Embassy there, upending nearly seven decades of American foreign policy and potentially destroying his efforts to broker peace between Israel and the Palestinians.Mr. Trump’s decision, a high-risk foray into the thicket of the Middle East, was driven not by diplomatic calculations but by a campaign promise. He appealed to evangelicals and ardently pro-Israel American Jews in 2016 by vowing to move the embassy, and advisers said on Tuesday he was determined to make good on his word.