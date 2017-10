ట్రంపా.. మజాకా? ఆయన పర్యటన కూడా.. చిన్నసైజు యుద్ధమే! ఏ దేశమైనా తలవంచాల్సిందే..

International

Ramesh Babu



The U.S. military sent a nuclear-capable B-2 stealth bomber from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri on a long-range mission to the Pacific area of operations over the weekend, it said Sunday, a day after Pentagon chief Jim Mattis highlighted rival North Korea’s “accelerating” atomic weapons program during a visit to South Korea.The U.S. military’s Strategic Command said in a statement that the type of long-range mission conducted was to “familiarize aircrew with air bases and operations in different geographic combatant commands, enabling them to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency.”