బ్రిటన్ పార్లమెంట్ లో భారత రైతు ఉద్యమం, పత్రికాస్వేచ్ఛపై చర్చ.. మార్చి 8న సాయంత్రం

English summary

UK Parliament will discuss Indian farmers' protest and press freedom in House of Commons on March 8. A press release said, The debate will be in response to the petition 'Urge the Indian Government to ensure safety of protestors & press freedom' started by Maidenhead Liberal Democrat councillor Gurch Singh, who has ancestral roots in Ludhiana. It has garnered more than 115,000 signatures on the UK Parliament's petitions website.