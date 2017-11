బయటినుండి చూస్తే పెద్దరాయిలా, కానీ సకల సౌకర్యాలు

International

Europe is home to the Greek Parthenon in Athens, the Roman Colosseum in Rome, the Eiffel Tower in Paris and many, many more architectural masterpieces. You know what it’s lacking, though? An underwater restaurant. But a company called Snøhetta (previously here) is on a quest to change that. They have designed a three-level structure with a 36-foot-wide panoramic window that allows visitors to “journey” to the sea in southern Norway.