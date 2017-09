కొరియా ద్వీపకల్పంపై అమెరికా యుద్ధ విమానాల చక్కర్లు, ఏం జరగబోతోంది?

International

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The U.S. military on Monday flew a pair of B-1B bombers and F-35 fighter jets in bombing drills with South Korea over the Korean peninsula, in a show of force against North Korea, South Korea's Defence Ministry said. The bombers flew from Guam and the fighters flew from Japan, joined by six South Korean fighter jets in the drill, a South Korean defence ministry official said.