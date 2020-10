For anyone fooled by the fake Melania beaming (that’s a clue right there) from the top of the plane stairs as Trump arrived in Wisconsin a few hours ago, THIS is the real Melania. More tonight on SUNDAY @theprojecttv #TheProjectTV pic.twitter.com/167OnDoK3R

Left to right: 1. Real Melania 2. Melania in question 3. Hope Hicks It's hilarious & ridiculous that it seems plausible Trump would fake a stand-in FLOTUS. However, this is what happens when you have a POTUS that lies non-stop. #VoteBlueToEndThisNightmare pic.twitter.com/GDAi8zoSm9

Swipe these two photos back & forth. Notice the two front teeth. Melania’s are more squared...THAT AIN’T HER in the other photo. #FakeMelania pic.twitter.com/ge18TBarhy

The only thing I'll miss from this administration is them swapping in new Melanias and just pretending we won't notice like a 4-year-old with a guppy pic.twitter.com/8J0A4E9z5H

English summary

A picture of the US First Lady Melania Trump has sparked the resurgence of a conspiracy theory that Donald Trump uses a body double to stand in for his wife. The hashtag #FakeMelania started trending on Twitter at the weekend after a picture emerged of Melania Trump boarding Marine One.