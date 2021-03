viral video: బాలుణ్ని మింగిన భారీ మొసలి -దాన్ని బంధించి, పొట్ట చీల్చి చూడగా...

English summary

An eight-year-old boy has been cut out of the stomach of a crocodile after he was swallowed whole in Indonesia. Dimas Mulkan Saputra was fishing in a river with his father when he strayed from the shore in East Kalimantan, Indonesia, on Wednesday morning. A 26ft long crocodile then dragged Dimas away as the boy's father Subliansyah chased the reptile.