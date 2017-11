International

Narsimha

English summary

This is definitely something out of the ordinary! Although polygamy is legal in Indonesia, it’s not really common for people to get married to two brides at once. That’s why this wedding invitation recently went viral on social media. A photo of the invitation shows that the groom will marry two women, which caused a flood of outrage among Indonesian netizens.According to Coconuts, people who were supportive of polygamy also condemned the wedding, saying that a Muslim man should learn to live with one wife first before marrying another wife.