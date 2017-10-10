ప్రకృతి విపత్తులతో తల్లడిల్లుతున్న అమెరికా, 10 మందిని పొట్టనబెట్టుకున్న కార్చిచ్చు

International

Fast-moving wildfires raged across Northern California on Monday, killing at least 10 people, sending well over 100 to hospitals, forcing up to 20,000 to evacuate and destroying more than 1,500 buildings in one of the most destructive fire emergencies in the state’s history. Firefighters were battling blazes in eight counties, officials said. In Santa Rosa, the fire gutted a Hilton hotel and flattened the Journey’s End retirement community, a trailer park not far from the freeway that crosses the city. Most of the trailers were leveled, leaving a smoldering debris field of household appliances, filing cabinets and the charred personal effects of more than 100 residents. Pieces of ash fell like snowflakes, and a pall of white smoke across the city blotted out the sun.