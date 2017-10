నాలుగేళ్లు నరకం: రోజూ 30 మంది.. ఆమెను 43 వేలసార్లు రేప్ చేశారు!

International

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Karla Jacinto is sitting in a serene garden. She looks at the ordinary sights of flowers and can hear people beyond the garden walls, walking and talking in Mexico City. She looks straight into my eyes, her voice cracking slightly, as she tells me the number she wants me to remember -- 43,200. By her own estimate, 43,200 is the number of times she was raped after falling into the hands of human traffickers. She says up to 30 men a day, seven days a week, for the best part of four years - 43,200.