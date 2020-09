English summary

This is the first time this season that both Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals will be playing here, having played only at Abu Dhabi and Sharjah respectively until now. The challenge will be steeper for Rajasthan for both their games have been on a ground with very small boundaries in comparison, and the key for them will be to adapt to the bigger ones that Dubai and Abu Dhabi will offer where the majority of their games will be played going forward.