ధోనీ..సో కాల్డ్ లెజెండ్: ఒక్క ఘటనతో విలన్: పరువు పోయినట్టేనా? చెన్నై సూపర్ కింగ్స్ బ్యాన్ కోసం

Reply clearly showed umpire was going to call wide then the reaction from MS came and he stopped it. pic.twitter.com/3ChKRV7dmC

I don't know about the umpire but MS for sure bullied the whole league for over a decade.

2019 - MS Dhoni walking out to argue with the umpires. 2020 - MS Dhoni giving in a stare and the umpire drops his hands. Thala and umpires - you can write a book about it. https://t.co/tbgrVOFw5e

So called legend bullying umpire like always. Ban this franchise forever imo doesn't deserve to play at all 😠 #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/qv9dUuaAEQ

English summary

Chennai Super Kings’ skipper MS Dhoni has found himself at the receiving end of criticism for his conduct during the clash last night between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrises Hyderabad. The game ended up on a controversial note. The on-field umpire Paul Reiffel was about to give a wide however he changed his decision.