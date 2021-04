హార్ధిక్ పాండ్య ఎందుకు బౌలింగ్ చేయలేదంటే...?

English summary

The Mumbai Indians (MI) started their 2021 IPL campaign on a disappointing note. The Rohit Sharma-led side went down to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) outfit in the inaugural match of the 14th IPL edition.But then, another thing that caught the eye was the fact that Hardik Pandya did not roll his arm over in the encounter against the Bangalore side. And now, the Director of Cricket Operations for the Mumbai Indians (MI), Zaheer Khan has stated that Pandya is a ‘whole package’, and brings great value to the side. Zaheer also stated that Pandya did not bowl in Mumbai’s first IPL match because of workload management, and also added that the decision not to bowl Pandya was taken in consultation with the physios of the Mumbai side.