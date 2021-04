IPL 2021: వావ్ సంజూ వాట్ ఏ క్యాచ్.. మీరు చూసేయండి ఈ వీడియోను..!

English summary

Be it with the toss, the bat, or the gloves, newly-appointed Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has not put a foot wrong in this IPL. During Rajasthan Royals’ second match of the tournament, Samson came up with the goods in Wankhede on Thursday as he took a stunning one-handed catch to send the ever-so-dangerous Shikhar Dhawan back in the hut. Samson had to dive full-stretch in the air to hold on to the ball. Dhawan looked to use the pace of Jaydev Unadkat and play a scoop over the keeper.