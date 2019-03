కరీంనగర్ బరి..! పొన్నం, బండి, బోయినపల్లి.. గెలిచేదెవరు మరి?

English summary

The Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency was formed in 1952 and was initially a party to the Congress. In the middle TDP has got the chance. After that, the BJP has performed itself. The TRS party, which has reached the public with the Telangana movement, has been continuing since 2004. However, in 2009, the TRS was left behind by Congress candidate Ponnam Prabhakar. Back in 2014, the TRS retained its position as Boinapalli Vinod Kumar won from the party. That is why this time triangular competition is inevitable in the Karimnagar Lok Sabha. Boyanpally Vinod Kumar, Ponnam Prabhakar and Bandi Sanjay are contesting as candidates from major parties.