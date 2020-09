కృష్ణపట్నం పోర్టుపై అదానీ గ్రూప్ దే బాధ్యత : ఏపీ మంత్రి మేకపాటి గౌతమ్ రెడ్డి

English summary

Adani Group, which is booming in the construction sector across the country, has also secured a contract for Krishnapatnam Port in AP. It was also approved by the AP cabinet. The Adani Group has been trying for some time to buy a 75 per cent stake in Krishnapatnam Port Company Limited (KPCL). A month and a half later, the Commission of India awarded the Krishnapatnam port contract to its group.