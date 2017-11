Telangana

Narsimha

English summary

Hamish Finlayson, 13, is the youngest entrepreneur who will be showcasing his gaming and awareness apps at the high-profile Global Entrepreneurship Summit here.The Australia-based entrepreneur, who is studying in 7th grade, has so far developed five apps including the one to save turtles, and is currently working on the sixth one for ncreasing awareness about traffic rules.