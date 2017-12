18 నెలల చిన్నారి.. టాటా చెబుదామని వచ్చి.. పాఠశాల బస్సు చక్రం కింద పడి...

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

18-months-old boy died in a school bus accident in Satapur of Renjal Mandal, Nizamabad District. While the school going children stepping into the bus, Sivanarayana Swamy, 18-months old boy came to the bus to say TATA. Due to the neglegence of the bus driver this incident the boy was dead on the spot.