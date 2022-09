రెండో రోజు దంచికొట్టిన వాన: హైదరాబాద్ రోడ్లు జలమయం, జనానికి తప్పని తిప్పలు

Old City would be developed like #Istanbul said #Telangana CM #KCR



But this is the situation after 1 hour of rain in Yakuthpura railway station road Hyderabad KTRTRS GadwalvijayaTRS Ashi_IndiaTodayPramodChturvedi VoiceUpMedia1 TOIHyderabad

V6News MMFarooqui2 pic.twitter.com/mQZ8C3hLV7