టీటీడీపీ భేటీకి బాబు డుమ్మా: ఆంధ్రా నేతలపై రేవంత్ గుర్రు

English summary

Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP president Nara Chandra Babu Naidu did not attended Telangana TDP leaders on party future plan. Telugu Desham cadre said that TTDP divided into 2 groups. One group supported tie up with TRS in next assembly and Loksabha elections. Another group quite against this proposal.