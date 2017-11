Telangana

Charminar, Hyderabad’s historic emblem, has been chosen as a Swachh Bharat icon by the Union Government. The monument is one among the 10 icons chosen in the second phase of the Swachh Bharat Mission. The other nine are Gangotri, Yamunotri, Mahakaleshwar temple, Ujjain, Church and Convent of St. Francis of Assissi, Goa, Kaladi in Ernakulam, Gomateshwar in Shravanbelgola, Baijnath Dham, Devghar, Gaya in Bihar and Somnath temple in Gujarat. In all, 100 iconic cities would be identified across the country for development with focus on sanitation.