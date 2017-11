ఆసక్తికరం: రామోజీరావుతో కాంగ్రెస్ నేత భేటీ! పార్టీ మార్పా? సొంత పార్టీ యోచనా?

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Telangana Congress Leader Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy meet with Media Tycoon Ramoji Rao created a sensational news. Komati reddy on Tuesday went to Ramoji'ss house and discussed with him. According to the sources, Komati Reddy is not getting prominence in his party and he want to become PCC Chief in Telangana. In the beginning there are some rumours on him that he will join in TRS. But now political analysers telling that he had a plan to join in BJP also.