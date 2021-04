తెలంగాణాలో కరోనా పంజా ... 24 గంటల్లో 1,097 కొత్త కరోనా కేసులు , 6 మరణాలు

English summary

According to the latest figures from the Telangana State Medical Health Department, 1,097 people have been diagnosed with corona positive in the past 24 hours. Official figures put the death toll at six due to the latest corona epidemic. So far, the total number of corona cases in Telangana is 3,13,237, while the number of corona active cases in Telangana has increased to 8746 at present. In the past 24 hours, 40,370 people underwent corona diagnostic tests.