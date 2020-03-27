కరోనావైరస్: హైదరాబాద్ నగరంలో కరోనాపై మాజీ సైనికుల యుద్ధం ఇలా

హైదరాబాద్: నగరంలో కరోనా కట్టడి కోసం విశ్రాంత సైనికులు తమ వంతు పాత్రను పోషిస్తున్నారు. దేశ రక్షణ కోసం సరిహద్దులో అహర్నిశలు పోరాడిన ఈ జవాన్లు.. కరోనాపై కూడా పోరాడుతున్నారు. సుమారు 80 మంది విశ్రాంత సైనికులు.. కరోనాతో విపత్కర పరిస్థితుల్లో నెలకొన్న నేపథ్యంలో ప్రజలకు అండగా నిలబడ్డారు.

Wide coverage, high pressure spraying of Disinfectants through Jetting machines being done by DRF teams across the city. Citizens are appealed to stay indoors and practice social distancing on their part in this fight against #COVIDー19 . @KTRTRS @arvindkumar_ias @bonthurammohan pic.twitter.com/3vaptiZ1Xc — Director EV&DM, GHMC (@Director_EVDM) March 23, 2020

గ్రేటర్ హైదరాబాద్ మున్సిపల్ కార్పొరేషన్‌తో కలిసి పనిచేస్తూ.. నగరమంతా వైరస్ విస్తరించకుండా బ్లీచింగ్ చేస్తున్నారు. విపత్కర పరిస్థితులను ఎలా ఎదుర్కోవాలనే అంశంపై అవగాహన, అనుభవం కలిగిన 80 మంది జవాన్లు నగరమంతా శానిటైజేషన్ చర్యలు చేపట్టారు. వైరస్ విస్తరించకుండా గట్టి చర్యలు చేపడుతున్నారు. జవాన్ల చేస్తున్న పనికి నలువైపుల నుంచి ప్రశంసలు అందుతున్నాయి.

ఇది ఇలావుండగా, తెలంగాణలో కరోనా వైరస్ పాజిటివ్ కేసుల సంఖ్య 45కు చేరింది. గురువారం మధ్యాహ్నం వరకు 44 ఉండగా.. రాత్రి మరో కేసు నమోదైంది. సికింద్రాబాద్‌లోని బుద్ధానగర్ కు చెందిన 45ఏళ్ల ఓ వ్యక్తి కరోనా బారిన పడ్డారు. ఢిల్లీ నుంచి హైదరాబాద్ వచ్చిన అతడు దగ్గు, జ్వరంతో ఆస్పత్రిలో చేరాడు. పరీక్షలు నిర్వహించిన వైద్యులు అతనికి కరోనా ఉందని తేల్చారు.

Door to Door Disinfectant spraying in interior colonies/areas being done by DRF teams. All the areas and localities are being covered by multiple specialized teams in the city. #StayHomeHyderabad @KTRTRS @arvindkumar_ias @bonthurammohan pic.twitter.com/LPgAtYRSvE — Director EV&DM, GHMC (@Director_EVDM) March 26, 2020

ఇక దేశంలోనూ కరోనా వేగంగానే వ్యాపిస్తోంది. ఇప్పటికే కరోనా పాజిటివ్ కేసులు 700 దాటాయి. కరోనా బారిన పడి మరణించిన వారి సంఖ్య 21కి చేరింది. గురువారం ఒక్క రోజే ఏకంగా ఏడుగురు ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోవడం గమనార్హం. కట్టుదిట్టమైన చర్యలు చేపడుతున్నప్పటికీ కరోనా కేసులు నమోదవుతుండటం ఆందోళనకరంగా మారింది.

Disaster Response Force of EVDM is braving it all and working 24X7. We will face it & fight it through for our city. Please show your regard & respect for our efforts by following the golden rules of Social Distancing & Hygiene. #StayHome @KTRTRS @arvindkumar_ias @bonthurammohan pic.twitter.com/1Eyg8BuvwA — Director EV&DM, GHMC (@Director_EVDM) March 24, 2020