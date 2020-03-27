  • search
  • Live TV
ట్రెండింగ్ photos: ఇండియా లాక్‌డౌన్ కరోనా వైరస్ Markets ఏపీలో స్థానిక సంస్థల ఎన్నికలు నిర్భయ కేసు భీష్మ ఆటో ఎక్స్‌పో LIVE
హైదరాబాద్ వార్తల కోసం
నోటిఫికేషన్స్ పై క్లిక్ చేయండి  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    కరోనావైరస్: హైదరాబాద్ నగరంలో కరోనాపై మాజీ సైనికుల యుద్ధం ఇలా

    By
    |

    హైదరాబాద్: నగరంలో కరోనా కట్టడి కోసం విశ్రాంత సైనికులు తమ వంతు పాత్రను పోషిస్తున్నారు. దేశ రక్షణ కోసం సరిహద్దులో అహర్నిశలు పోరాడిన ఈ జవాన్లు.. కరోనాపై కూడా పోరాడుతున్నారు. సుమారు 80 మంది విశ్రాంత సైనికులు.. కరోనాతో విపత్కర పరిస్థితుల్లో నెలకొన్న నేపథ్యంలో ప్రజలకు అండగా నిలబడ్డారు.

    గ్రేటర్ హైదరాబాద్ మున్సిపల్ కార్పొరేషన్‌తో కలిసి పనిచేస్తూ.. నగరమంతా వైరస్ విస్తరించకుండా బ్లీచింగ్ చేస్తున్నారు. విపత్కర పరిస్థితులను ఎలా ఎదుర్కోవాలనే అంశంపై అవగాహన, అనుభవం కలిగిన 80 మంది జవాన్లు నగరమంతా శానిటైజేషన్ చర్యలు చేపట్టారు. వైరస్ విస్తరించకుండా గట్టి చర్యలు చేపడుతున్నారు. జవాన్ల చేస్తున్న పనికి నలువైపుల నుంచి ప్రశంసలు అందుతున్నాయి.

    coronavirus: retired army men in sanitation and cleaning the hyderabad city

    ఇది ఇలావుండగా, తెలంగాణలో కరోనా వైరస్ పాజిటివ్ కేసుల సంఖ్య 45కు చేరింది. గురువారం మధ్యాహ్నం వరకు 44 ఉండగా.. రాత్రి మరో కేసు నమోదైంది. సికింద్రాబాద్‌లోని బుద్ధానగర్ కు చెందిన 45ఏళ్ల ఓ వ్యక్తి కరోనా బారిన పడ్డారు. ఢిల్లీ నుంచి హైదరాబాద్ వచ్చిన అతడు దగ్గు, జ్వరంతో ఆస్పత్రిలో చేరాడు. పరీక్షలు నిర్వహించిన వైద్యులు అతనికి కరోనా ఉందని తేల్చారు.

    ఇక దేశంలోనూ కరోనా వేగంగానే వ్యాపిస్తోంది. ఇప్పటికే కరోనా పాజిటివ్ కేసులు 700 దాటాయి. కరోనా బారిన పడి మరణించిన వారి సంఖ్య 21కి చేరింది. గురువారం ఒక్క రోజే ఏకంగా ఏడుగురు ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోవడం గమనార్హం. కట్టుదిట్టమైన చర్యలు చేపడుతున్నప్పటికీ కరోనా కేసులు నమోదవుతుండటం ఆందోళనకరంగా మారింది.

    నంబర్ 1 మరియు తెలుగులకు అత్యంత విశ్వసనీయమైన మ్యాట్రిమోని వెబ్‌సైట్ -రిజిస్ట్రేషన్ ఉచితం!

    మరిన్ని హైదరాబాద్ వార్తలు

    Read more about:

    Coronavirus hyderabad telangana army హైదరాబాద్ తెలంగాణ సైనికులు

    English summary
    coronavirus: retired army men in sanitation and cleaning the hyderabad city.
    న్యూస్ అప్ డేట్స్ వెంటనే పొందండి
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X