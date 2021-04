Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad Shri VC Sajjanar, IPS, along with @crpfindia and @TelanganaCOPs officials paying tributes to the mortal remains of Constable Sakhamuri Murali Krishna, who was martyred in #ChattisgarhNaxalAttack , at RGIA Hyd pic.twitter.com/sF6PB6dN9C

English summary

The body of CRPF jawan Shakhamuri Muralikrishna (32), who was martyred in a Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh, reached Shamshabad airport in Hyderabad on Tuesday (April 5) night. On this occasion, Cyberabad CP Sajjanar paid homage to the jawan.