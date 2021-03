MLC Election Results 2021 - రెండో రౌండ్ లోనూ టీఆర్ఎస్ ఆధిక్యం -రెండు చోట్లా గులాబీ సత్తా

English summary

counting of votes for the two graduates' MLC elections in Telangana is underway. The ruling TRS party candidates are in the lead in both places. Palla Rajeshwar Reddy leading in Nalgonda - Warangal - Khammam Graduate MLC and other TRS candidate Surabhi Vani Devi is also in the lead in the Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar MLC seat. final results yet to outcome.