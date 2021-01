వరంగల్ లో జనగామ కాంగ్రెస్ అధ్యక్షుడు జంగా రాఘవరెడ్డి అరెస్ట్ తో హై డ్రామా.. కెసిఆర్ పాలనపై కాంగ్రెస్ ధ్వజం

English summary

In the joint Warangal district, Congress ranks staged a massive protest against the arrest of Janagama district president Janga Raghavareddy by the police and his shifting to the Central Jail. The Congress leaders were incensed that Janga Raghava Reddy was arrested at the instigation of Errabelli Dayakar Rao and under his pressure.Congress leaders fires on kcr's rule .