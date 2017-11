అరుదైన అవకాశం: పోస్టల్ స్టాంపులపై హైద్రాబాద్ బిర్యానీ, తిరుపతి లడ్డు

Telangana

Narsimha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The aroma of Hyderabad's trademark cuisine biryani, baghare baingan and seviyan -may 'waft' through the air the next time you receive a mail from the India Post. These three signature dishes of Hyderabad have made their way into India postage, with the Department of Post on Friday issuing stamps with photos of these dishes.